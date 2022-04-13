Betsy Frothingham MONTPELIER — Elizabeth Mason "Betsy" Frothingham, a committed educator, died on Feb. 25, 2022, at Woodbridge Rehabilitation and Nursing in Berlin, Vermont. She was 85 years old. Betsy was born in Hyannis, Massachusetts, on Oct. 3, 1937. Her parents were Nanneen P. Rebori, of Chicago, and Theodore “Ted” Frothingham, of Bass River, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Children, teaching and education were themes that ran through Betsy’s life, inspired by her mother, Nanneen, who was a Chicago public school teacher for almost 20 years. Betsy served as director of the Park Avenue Christian Day School and the International Play Group. “Miss Betsy” was particularly proud of her early education contributions to the International Play Group which served preschool children of United Nations personnel and families from overseas. Both organizations continue their educational missions today as the Park Children’s Day School and the International Preschools, both in New York City. Another significant influence on Betsy’s life was the work and example of her maternal grandfather, Andrew N. Rebori, the noted Chicago architect. Rebori’s career, from the 1920s until his death in 1966, produced a number of Chicago landmark buildings that still stand today. Growing up, Betsy attended the Girls Latin School and the Faulkner School, both in Chicago. She graduated with highest honors from Principia College in Elsah, Illinois, and with a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT degree) from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. She went on to study at London University and at the Alliance Française in Paris. Still later, she received her Ph.D. in Education Administration from New York University. On June 4, 1966, Betsy married Cahal Hooker O’Malley who was an officer with U.S. Trust. The two children from that marriage were Niall Huntington O’Malley and Oisin Longfellow O’Malley. before ending in divorce. On Dec. 18, 1977, Betsy married William Henry Lammers Jr. who was the associate director of admissions at New York University. That marriage ended in divorce. In later life, Betsy developed a love for Nova Scotia, Canada, and started a summer house rental business on Hemlow Island, Liscomb and Spanish Ship Bay along the Eastern Shore region. Betsy is survived by her brother, Nat Frothingham, of Montpelier, Vermont; and two sons, Niall O’Malley, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Oisin O’Malley, of Dublin, Ireland. A family memorial service will be held in Montpelier, Vermont, in July.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.