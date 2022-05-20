Bethany Jean Bell BARRE — Bethany Jean Bell, 63, aka “RACNPRNCSS” as her license plate would indicate and her friends would know her, of Barre, Vermont, passed away, not from COVID (her words). She was surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Montpelier, Vermont, on Dec. 5, 1958. She was the daughter of Catherine (Whiteneck) Rice and the late Norman Rice. She attended East Montpelier Elementary School and graduated from Union 32 High School in the class of 1976. It was here that she was remembered for DJ’ing at the school's radio station WVEP-FM. Bethany worked all of her career at the Rowan Court Nursing Home, later known as Barre Gardens. It was here that she worked many different roles, including as an LNA; she worked in the activities department and most recently, as a physical therapy assistant. Her many different roles placed her in the graces of hundreds of residents and their families throughout the years. Bethany was a New England racing fan legend, especially at Thunder Road in Barre Town. Rarely did she miss a race and would travel to different tracks throughout New England. She would even travel to North Carolina for events where she was allowed to take a lap on the track with her own car and take pictures in Victory Lane. She was passionate about being the best grandmother possible. If spoiling her children and grandchildren was a sport, then Black Friday was the Super Bowl. She loved to plan that shopping event months in advance. Bethany was affectionately known for her sarcastic and otherwise inappropriate humor. Witty comments and jokes always got a laugh from those who knew her best. She is survived by her children, Nicole White, of Barre, Kim Sumner, of Barre Town, and Keith Bell and his wife, Deborah, of Lebanon, New Hampshire; her previous sons-in-law, Lloyd White Jr. and Fred Sumner; her grandchildren, Lloyd White III, Hailey White, Jazmine Sumner, Cooper Sumner, Cody Bell and Leanna Bell; her bonus grandchildren, Lillian Scalcione and Ian Lema; her mother, Cathy Rice, of East Montpelier; and her siblings, Sheila Emerson, of Montpelier, Heather Bolduc, of Woodbury, Kevin Rice, of Worcester, and Ticia Rice, of Galveston, Texas. She was predeceased by her father, Norman Rice Sr.; and her siblings, Norman Rice Jr., Arthur Rice. A celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Barre Elks Lodge. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
