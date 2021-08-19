Beth M. Smith BARRE TOWN — Beth (Marie Taylor Archer) Smith, 90, of Osborne Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, with family by her bedside. Born on March 10, 1931, in Chelsea, she was the daughter of George and Ina (Waldo) Taylor. Beth graduated from Chelsea High School in 1949. In 1951, she married Richard Archer and together, they had four children, Al, Sal, Cal and Hal Archer. Over the years, Beth worked at the Chelsea Nursing Home, Vermont Department of Public Safety, Sprague Electric, Homer Fitts Co. and National Life Insurance Co. in Montpelier. On Aug. 15, 1975, she married Marcell Smith, and they resided for 42 years at Messier Drive on the East Barre Road, enjoying vacation travel, getting together with family and friends and snowmobiling. Beth enjoyed cruising back roads – especially when it brought her around to the family homestead in Chelsea. She had a real zest for life and had always said she hoped to drive fast enough to outrun old age! Survivors include her son, Alan Archer and his wife, Brenda, of Milton, Florida; her daughter, Sally Archer Leszko and her husband, Edward, of Barre Town; her son, Hal Archer, of Barre City; her stepson, Ronald Smith and his wife, Susan, of Marshfield; stepdaughter, Sheila Smith, of New Hampshire; stepson, David Smith and his wife, Robin, of Orange; stepdaughter, Susan Graves and her husband, Gordon, of South Carolina; stepdaughter, Sandra Safford and her husband, David, of Calais; three grandchildren; six step-grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Marcell; her son, Calvin Archer; her step-grandson, Dwayne Hudson; her brother, Waldo Taylor; her sister, June Shafer; and her nieces, Virginia Taylor and Donna Taylor Putney. The family would like to thank Amanda Putney for the compassionate and loving care she gave her “Aunt Beth” each and every time she came to the house for the last 4½ years. A private graveside service to honor and celebrate Beth’s life will be held at a later date in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea at the convenience of her family. There are no calling hours. In memory of Beth, please give someone you love a big HUG. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
