Bessie Ruth Benjamin CALAIS — Bessie Ruth Benjamin, 90, of Calais, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center. Bessie was born in Calais on June 13, 1930, the daughter of Roy and Ruth (Richardson) Fair. She attended North Calais grade school and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1948. She married Burton L. Benjamin on May 31, 1950. Burton passed away on March 13, 1987. Bessie was employed for a short time at Green Mountain Power and then for the State of Vermont tax department, where she worked for almost 30 years before retiring in 1990. Bessie had a love of the great outdoors. She enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, snowmobiling and flying. She was proud to have gotten her pilot’s license at age 62. She was a member of the Canadian Club, Stowe Women’s Relief Corps and Mountain Tamers Snowmobile Club. Bessie is survived by her children, Rita Benjamin and partner Don Hawkins of Woodbury, Burton Benjamin and his wife Julie of Calais, and Dennis Benjamin and partner David Andrade of Volcano, Hawaii; and two grandchildren, who she treasured, Kelsey Benjamin and Cody Benjamin. Bessie was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Cora Fraser and Edna Davy; her brother Donald Fair; her granddaughter, Caitlyn Benjamin and special friend, Henry Ferry. Due to current circumstances, there are no services or family gatherings scheduled at this time. Any future remembrances will be scheduled at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being made by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.