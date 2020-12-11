Bert D. Rouleau Sr. BARRE — Bertrand Rouleau Sr., 87, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Florida. Born July 30, 1933, in Barre, Vermont, he was the third son of Rodolphe and Jeanette (Goudreau) Rouleau. Bert was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of over 50 years, Sylvia June Davidson Rouleau, who died on Feb. 6, 2008. They were married at St. Monica’s Church in Barre, Vermont, on Dec. 27, 1952. They made their home and raised their children in Barre. In 2000, they moved to Lake Elmore, Vermont. They spent their winters for many years in Delray Beach, Florida, where they had many close friends. Following Sylvia’s death in 2008, Bert befriended Jackie Brown, a longtime family friend. They were together until Bert’s passing. Bert will be remembered for his generosity, his beautiful blue eyes and smile, and passion for living as if every day were his last. He was an extremely accomplished builder and spent hours searching for, and refinishing, antiques and crafting his beautiful flagstone walls and walkways. With his dad and family (five brothers and three sisters), they started Rouleau Granite Co./Metro Memorials in Barre, which they operated for over 50 years and was a pillar of the community. When not working, he was found on the golf course, skiing, gardening, mowing his extensive lawns, reading and playing cribbage. As a young dad, he was an ardent worker and very involved with his children’s sports and events. He was instrumental in passing on his passion for sports, hard work and love of life. He leaves his three loving children, Bert "Chip" Rouleau Jr., DMD, and his wife, Mary; Robin Rouleau-Brassard and her husband, Mark; and Marc Rouleau and his wife, Christine. In addition, he is survived by six grandchildren, Sean, Aaron, Nicolas, Elizabeth, Kayleigh and Pember. He has seven great-grandchildren with three more on their way in 2021. He was predeceased by siblings, Marcel Rouleau, Lucien Rouleau and Gisele Waugh; and is survived by siblings, Pauline Oshetski, Raymond Rouleau, Joann Riley and Paul Rouleau, and their families, with whom Bert was very close. Bert was surrounded by many and was generous with his time, talents and expertise. All his family and friends in Vermont, Florida and California will miss him dearly. His final resting place will be in the Rouleau family mausoleum at Hope Cemetery in Barre, Vermont.
