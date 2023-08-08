Bernice L. Tenney BARRE — The graveside service to honor and celebrate the life of Bernice L. Tenney, 88, will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. in the North Troy Cemetery in North Troy, VT. Family and friends may call on Friday, August 18, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. She passed away on April 17, 2023.
