Bernice Grace Drown NORTHFIELD — Bernice Grace Drown, 96, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. Bernice was born on Aug. 13, 1924, in Newbury, Vermont, the daughter of Wendell F. and Nellie G. (Perkins) Puffer. Her family came to Northfield where Bernice attended school and graduated from Northfield High School in the class of 1943. Soon after graduation, she married Keith Drown and they started their family. In addition to raising her family, she had been employed at the asbestos mill in Northfield Falls, later becoming employed at Nantanna Mills in Northfield and then went on to work at Norwich University where she retired. Bernice was a member of the former Northfield Falls Methodist Church in Northfield Falls and later was a member of the United Church of Northfield and was a member of the United Methodist Women of the church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Sorrell Maynard American Legion Post in Northfield. Bernice enjoyed her grandchildren. Her hobbies included collecting salt and pepper shakers, snow globes and wind chimes. She loved to travel, loved to ride motor scooters, going to lawn sales and even in advanced age, enjoyed deep sea fishing. Bernice is survived by four sons, Roger F. Drown, Maysville, North Carolina, twins Frank E. Drown and Fred E. Drown, both of Northfield, and Ashton S. Drown of Graniteville; 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Reginald F. Drown; a daughter, Nellie G. Drown; two brothers, Freeman Puffer and Albert Puffer; a granddaughter, Naiomi Drown, and a great-grandson, Hoyt Hardin. A graveside burial service and committal will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in East Roxbury Cemetery in East Roxbury. Evelyn Doyon, lay minister of the United Church of Northfield, will lead the service. Friends may call at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. A celebration in memory of her life will be announced post-COVID-19.
