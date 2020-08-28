Bernice Grace Drown NORTHFIELD — The obituary notice for Bernice Grace Drown, 96, who died Aug. 20, 2020, in Berlin, should include the addition of a granddaughter, Tina Sue Bishop, in the list of predeceased relatives. A graveside service is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. in East Roxbury Cemetery in East Roxbury. Calling hours are scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.