Bernice (Buck) DeFelice NORTHFIELD — Bernice Ruth (Buck) DeFelice, 90, passed Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin. She was born in Roxbury, Vermont, on Dec. 4, 1931, the daughter of the late Ruth (Abbott) Buck and James Bradley Buck. She graduated from Northfield High School in Northfield, Vermont. On Nov. 19, 1949, Bernice married the love of her life, Pasquale Antonio DeFelice Sr., at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield. They made their home in Providence, Rhode Island, where they started their family, while spending summers in Roxbury, Vermont, working at the Teela-Wooket Camp. In 1971, they moved back to Northfield, where they successfully ran the family business, The Pioneer Restaurant, which became a community staple, until they sold this legacy in 1990. She was passionate about her family, and loved cooking. In her spare time, Bernice enjoyed sewing, gardening, and cross-country skiing. Survivors include her sons, Pasquale A. DeFelice Jr., of Daytona Beach, Florida, David DeFelice and his wife, Tracy, of Northfield, Thomas DeFelice, and his wife, Denise, of Wilton, New Hampshire; her daughter, Jacqueline Johnson and husband, Tim, of Northfield; daughter-in-law, Kelly DeFelice, of Barre, Vermont; her grandchildren, Sarah DeFelice-Hawes, MaryAda Morrill-Winter, Elyse Blouin, Dana Morrill-Winter, Lucia DeFelice, Iggy DeFelice, Malayna Johnson-Knox, Hunter Johnson, Lauren Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Alex DeFelice, Julian DeFelice, Grace DeFelice and Faith DeFelice; her great-grandchildren, Miles, Wilder, Raeya, Porter, Wells, Ella, Merit and Jude. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Pasquale; son, Robert DeFelice; and son, Michael DeFelice. Services in her honor will be held at St. John the Evangelist Church in Northfield, on Saturday, March 5, at 12:30 p.m., followed by a brief reception. The Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield will be assisting the DeFelice family with Bernice’s arrangements. The family will be announcing a celebration of life in the spring of 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Northfield Historical Society, or the Northfield Senior Center. The family would like to thank the amazing, wonderful, caring staff at Central Vermont Medical Center for the beautiful way they cared for Bernice in her final days.
