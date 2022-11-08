Bernice Aber MONTPELIER — Bernice Aber, 86, formerly of Freedom Drive and most recently of Westview Meadows, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at UVM Medical Center in Burlington, VT. Arrangements are pending and a complete obituary will appear in a later edition of the Times Argus. Arrangements are in the care of Guare & Sons Funeral Home.
