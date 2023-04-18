Bernard W. Folta CLAREMONT, NH — Bernard W. Folta, 81, of Claremont, New Hampshire, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2023. He was born on February 14, 1942 to the late Stanley Folta and Blanche (Szczerba) Folta. Bernard is survived by his three children: Stephen Folta of Claremont, CA; Sara Folta and her husband Vincent Maganzini of Medford, MA; and Andrew Folta of Kelseyville, CA. He is also survived by granddaughter Emma Maganzini. Bernard was a graduate of Stevens High School in Claremont, Class of 1960. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Michigan and a Master of Arts in Teaching from Northwestern University. He worked in information technology for many years at the National Life Group insurance company in Montpelier, Vermont, before retiring in the late 1990s. He purchased his childhood home and moved back to Claremont in 2003. Being multi-talented, Bernard published photos and articles in local newspapers and was one of the founders of the Montpelier Bridge newspaper. He played the viola and served as general manager for the Vermont Philharmonic Orchestra in the early 1970s. He was involved with several community theatre groups in the Central Vermont area. He was civically engaged and highly involved in local politics for many years. Calling hours will be held on April 23, 2023 from 2-4 PM, followed by a brief service at 4 PM, at Stringer Funeral Home, 146 Broad St. in Claremont. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sullivan County Humane Society in memory of Bernard.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.