Bernard P. Roy BARRE — Bernard P. Roy, 95, passed away peacefully on Oct. 2, 2021, at his home, with his loving family by his side. Bernie was born on Sept. 17, 1926, in Washington, Vermont, where he grew up and went to school. At age 17, he signed up to serve his country during WWII. He served to the end of the war and returned home to graduate from Spaulding High School, graduating in 1946. Soon after school, he married his beloved, Lucille “Tookie” Benoit, started working at People’s National Bank in Barre, which changed to First Vermont Bank and at his retirement, was Key Bank of Barre. He was in banking for 42 years. In the early years of his marriage, he also worked part time in the Benoit family store in town. Bernie and Tookie lived in Graniteville their entire married lives. They had nine children and after 45 loving years of marriage, Bernie lost his beloved wife to cancer. Bernie was a quiet, kind and gentle soul who would help anybody at any time. When working at the bank, he was often sought out as the banker whom one could speak to in their native French-Canadian tongue. He would say very little as he would contemplate and listen, and often puff on his pipe. But helped whenever he could. He was an avid hunter and member of the Benoit deer camp, proud member of Red Sox Nation, previous co-owner of the Roy Family camp on Woodbury Lake, bowler, and a frugal Mr. Fix-it. Through the years of raising his many children, he was the trustee of St. Sylvester’s Cemetery Association (for 54 years). Bernie served on the Barre Town School Board and was one of board members who was instrumental in selecting the site for the Barre Town Elementary School. In 1997, Bernie met his second partner in life, Joan (McCallum) Hart, and in that union, gained additional children and grandchildren. He loved them all. Many times after Sunday Mass, you could stop at their house to find him sitting at the head of the breakfast table, with the Hart family all around him chatting. He would be grinning at a story being told, clearly a happy man. The Hart family was the icing on the cake for him, and he was happiest when surrounded by family. Bernie leaves behind his partner of 25 years, Joan Hart, of Barre. His children and stepchildren are Cindy Collins, Karen Roy, Stephen Roy, all of Barre, James Roy (wife Becca), of Wolcott, Kathy Morse (Frank, deceased), of Barre, John Roy, of Richmond, Ann Miller (husband Merle), of Barre, and Ronald Roy (wife Heather), of Claremont, New Hampshire, Alexander Hart (wife Rhonda), Rodney Hart (wife Kim) both of Williamstown, Rhonda Couillard (husband Chuck) and Karen Chouinard (husband Marcel), both of Barre; in addition, 23 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Bernie leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Son Timothy Charles predeceased him in 1966. Bernie was the sixth of 14 children and leaves behind three siblings, Anita Seguin (husband Charles), of South Burlington, Donald Roy (wife Ann), of Riverview, Florida, and Diane Elkins (husband Michael), of Clermont, Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Oram and Lydia Roy; siblings, Dolore Roy, Raymond Roy, Victor Roy, Marielore Foreman, Edward Roy, Rolland Roy, Armand Roy, Robert Roy, Normand Roy and Margaret Carney. Bernie would proudly display his license plate representing “9 brothers served” their country. A Catholic funeral will be held on Oct. 6, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. Monica Church in Barre, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Home Health and Hospice truly are angels and were there for him every step of the way. Very special thanks to Michelle Blake, as well as the Hospice Team, whose kindness and compassion showed no bounds. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer St., Barre, Vermont, family owned and operated. Those wishing to send online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
