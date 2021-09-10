Bernard L. Thompson BARRE — Bernard "Bernie" Thompson, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Gifford Medical Center in Randolph, with family by his side. Born May 9, 1934, in Barre City, he was the son of James and Margaret (Neddo) Thompson. He attended elementary school in South Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1953. On Oct. 22, 1955, he married Jeannette LeBlanc at St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. They made their home in Barre. Bernard was employed with Montgomery Wards before joining the staff at Rock of Ages as a jet burner operator and eventually finishing his career as the compressor operator, before retiring after 43 years. During his employment, he also did property maintenance for an apartment building on West Street in Barre and another residential home, also in Barre. He was a member of St. Monica’s Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, where he worked bingo for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, woodworking and fishing. In retirement, he and Jeannette also enjoyed taking trips in the winter months to Cocoa Beach, Florida, for many years where they enjoyed playing shuffleboard and visiting with their Florida friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren and watching their sporting and other events. Survivors include his children, Bob Thompson, of Nashua, New Hampshire, Jim Thompson and his wife, Peggy, of Orange, Donna Gingras and her husband, Duane, of Williamstown, Larry Thompson and his wife, Micky, of Barre, Alan Thompson and his wife, Sue, of Willsboro, New York, Rose Thompson and her fiancé, John Spadt, of Barre, Roger Thompson and his wife, Deb, of Colchester, and Ann Baker and her husband, Brian, of Brookfield; his grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia, Jennifer, Joann, Jeremy, Nathan, Megan, Sara, Steven, Patrick, Matthew, Ciara, Randi, Kyli, Seth, Kristin, Jessica, Emily and Blake; his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Nora, Tess, George, Walter, Addison, Greyson and Vivian; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Jeannette, in 2013; and his brothers, Raymond and Leon Thompson. The family would like to thank the staff at Menig Nursing Home and Gifford Medical Center in Randolph for the unconditional, compassionate care they provided Bernie for the last 18 months while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church, 79 Summer St., Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre where he will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Jeannette. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Monica School, 79 Summer St., #2 Barre, VT 05641; or to Menig Nursing Home, Attn: Activities Department, 215 Tom Wicker Lane, Randolph Center, VT 05061. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
