Bernard Charles Juskiewicz Jr. 4/6/1943 - 4/8/2020 NORTHAMPTON, Mass., and CAMBRIDGE — Bernie was an only child brought up on the wrong side of the tracks by loving parents who worked diligently and tirelessly to improve their position in life. Going to the YMCA and home alone after school beginning in the second grade gave Bernie his perspective on the world that people need help even though you might not see it. Working in the tobacco fields and on produce farms around Hadley, Massachusetts, at a young age instilled in Bernie a strong work ethic and the idea that no one is above any occupation and everyone should be treated with equity and respect. Bernie worked tirelessly his whole life to help others without ever taking credit for his efforts, he instilled in his family, “Life is not about you, but others.” He had a passion and love of the Red Sox, the horses at Saratoga, the coast of Maine, UVM basketball, family, friends and community that was unwavering and incomparable, he never thought of himself. “Be good” was Bernie’s personal mantra that not only did he believe in but lived by. Spending countless evening hours and weekends to improve the community and state he loved and lived in. Bernie was proud not of himself but of his family, friends and colleagues. When he became a member of a board he was most proud to serve on Bernie said, “Can you believe it a nobody like me made it here and I’m surrounded by all these important people.” Yes, Bernie we believe it, we always believed in you and so did all those important people. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to United Way of Lamoille County, 20 Morrisville Plaza-Suite B, TD Bank Building, Morrisville, VT 05661, the University of Vermont basketball programs, UVM Men’s and Women’s Basketball Excellence Funds c/o UVM Foundation, 411 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401, www.uvmfoundation.org or Jenna’s Promise- 1159 Foote Brook Road, Johnson, VT 05656, https://jennaspromise.org/donation-options/ A Catholic Mass and celebration of Bernie’s life will take place as time permits.
