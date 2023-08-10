Bernard A Corliss EAST MONTPELIER — Bernard A “Bernie” Corliss, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 5th of natural causes at Woodridge Nursing Home. Bernie was born December 28th, 1933, the only child of Arthur and Grace (Lane) Corliss. He grew up in East Montpelier, where he continued to live and raised a family. After graduating from Montpelier High School in 1953 he joined the Air Force, where he was stationed in Alaska and Plattsburgh. Once he returned to the family homestead, he met and married Edna (Campbell) and they raised 5 children. Once the children were grown, they enjoyed spending time at their camp at Campbell’s Bay in Swanton, Vermont. Over the years Bernie held a wide variety of jobs; machine operator at the North Montpelier Woolen Mill, Road Crew Member for the Town of East Montpelier, facilities team for U-32 and later Goddard College, bus mechanic at U-32, and truck driver for Capital Candy. Bernie was a founding member of the East Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department and was recognized for 43 years of public service with the department. Bernie was the pumper operator, a job he took very seriously, and he could expound on the subject for hours! Bernie loved and followed the Boston Red Sox, he could often be seen sporting a Red Sox cap, shirt, or jacket. In August of 2019 he was surprised and honored to have representatives of the Red Sox come to Montpelier to acknowledge his love of the team and overcoming a major medical trauma. He was able to view and hold the 2018 World Series trophy, received replica World Series ring and other Red Sox memorabilia, the event was captured by WCAX where Bernie was happy to share his love of the team and his experiences as a member of the EMFD. Bernie was an avid animal lover, and usually had a dog or cat in his lap. Bernie is survived by his wife of 61 years, Edna (Campbell) Corliss, of East Montpelier; their five children; Brenda (Steve) Bolio of East Montpelier, Bernard of Graniteville, David (Louise) of Moretown, Vickie (Richard) LaRose of East Montpelier, and James of Barre Town, his grandchildren: Amy Lee, Bernie Lee, Craig (Kristen) Bolio, Zachary LaRose, Samara LaRose, Juliana Corliss and Jaden Corliss. He is also survived by his cousin Ron (Gail) Corliss of Barre. The family sends appreciation to Woodridge Nursing Home where Bernie received care for the final 18 months of his life. Especially the nurses and staff of the Maple Grove Wing. There will be a gathering to celebrate Bernard’s life on Saturday, September 9th, at the East Montpelier Fire Department at 54 Village Acres, East Montpelier, from 2:00-5:00. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Central Vermont Humane Society. Arrangements are in the care of Pruneau-Polli Funeral Home, 58 Summer Street in Barre. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at: www.pruneaupollifuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.