Bennie Greene Moulton CHELSEA — Bennie Greene Moulton died on July 24, 2020, at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, New Hampshire, where he had been living for several years. Many thanks to Hanover Terrace for all the care he received there. Bennie was born on Dec. 16, 1940, at the Barre City Hospital in Barre, Vermont. He was born to Raymond Camp and Electa Maria Greene Moulton of Chelsea, Vermont. Bennie lived and helped on the family farm until late-1970s. Because of a childhood illness, he had to live in several group houses and he finally found his home with Darrell and Patricia Conley of Hartford, Vermont. He lived there for about 15 years. While he lived there, he experienced camping, fishing, bike riding and shopping, which he loved to do. He was incredibly happy there. Bennie was a great artist, loved to draw and paint and would decorate his room and walker for every holiday. He enjoyed going for car rides, family dinners and loved all the holidays. He was a happy person. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Moulton Durkee (Mark); nephews and nieces, Mark Durkee (Gayle), Carolyn Mesh (Stephen), Matthew (Judy) and Margaret (Bruce); many great-nephews and -nieces, Brittany (Glenn), Amanda Greene, Hannah Fleming (Dustin), Lindsey Ingham (Thomas), Scott Durkee (Cierra), Luke Durkee, John Mesh, Joshua Durkee, Eve Mesh, Dorothy Durkee, Allyson Durkee and Benjamin Durkee; great-great-niece, Sabrina Ingham, and -nephews, Zachary Ingham, and baby boy, Sylas Fleming; and also many close cousins. Bennie was predeceased by his parents Raymond Camp and Electa Maria Green Moulton; and a baby sister, Nerene Jenny Moulton. Bennie is so loved, and he will be so missed by his family forever, but we know he is in Heaven with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family, with a burial in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea, Vermont. Donations can be made in Bennie’s memory to the Music and Art Program at Websterville Christian Academy, 143 Church Hill Road, Websterville, VT 05679, (802) 479-0141. The Boardway and Cilley Funeral Home, Chelsea, Vermont, is in charge of arrangements. A private message of sympathy can be shared with the family at www.boardwayandcilley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.