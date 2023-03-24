Bennett W. Owen MONROE, WA — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bennett Waylon Owen, who passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2023, at the age of 43. Bennett was a beloved father, son, brother, and friend to many. Bennett was born on November 3, 1979, in Barre, Vermont, to his parents, Susan and Robert Owen. He grew up in Barre and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1998. After high school, Bennett stayed in Burlington, Vermont and moved to San Diego, California in 2004 where he lived for 14 years before moving to Monroe, Washington in 2018. Bennett was a devoted father to his two boys, Graiger and Benton. He loved spending time with his boys and was a proud and doting father. In his free time, Bennett enjoyed playing baseball with his boys, taking them to events, swimming in the lake and fishing. He had a passion for sports and enjoyed watching the Steelers and Braves and cheered on his nephews who wrestled. Bennett will be remembered for his warmth, his kindness, generosity and his infectious smile. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome and valued, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him A celebration of Bennett's life is being planned by Bennett’s family which will be held sometime in late spring in Vermont. If you would like to be included, please reach out to the family. Rest in peace, Bennett. Your memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved you.
