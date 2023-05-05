Benjamin E Lamb ESSEX JCT — Benjamin Ellis Lamb, 85, a longtime resident of Essex Jct. went to be with his Lord on April 17, 2023 while with his son Steven in Christmas, FL. He died peacefully in hospice after a short acute illness following nearly 5 years of Alzheimer’s disease. Benjamin was born May 23, 1937, at Barre City Hospital, the son of Richard and Vera Lamb. He grew up in East Calais attending grade school then graduating from Montpelier High School. He loved science and under adult supervision maintained a small radio station in East Calais at the age of 10. He enjoyed his ham radio hobby from age 15, call sign K1AUE. He studied at University of Vermont for 2 years before starting work at General Electric, completing a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from UVM in 1969. He built his first computer, taught himself early software languages and used computers all his life at home and as an essential part of his work despite being legally blind from childhood. Some of his elemental software and hardware inventions are still in use today in modern computing equipment. He enjoyed his work at GE and IBM, calling it "play" instead of work. Ben retired from GE in 1992 after 34 years. After a 1-year hiatus, he worked at IBM for 5 years before permanent retirement in 1999. On March 3, 1962, Ben married Beverly Lois Eastman of Barre and they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year. They were charter members of Essex Alliance Church where they still worship. He and Beverly opened their home to fellowship, Bible studies, taught Sunday School when needed, and after retirement, Ben counseled Biblical money management at the church. His great desire was that all would grasp the brilliant "foolishness" of Jesus's payment for each individual soul, releasing us from the just legal consequences for our deeds. He knew we are not God ourselves, nor can we in any meaningful way take back the harm that others will continue to live with because of our bad choices. Only Jesus is perfect and can fully pay all the debt for all our failings, even the memories of them. Only in Jesus can we lay down and die to frank material greed, and come alive to loving, connected, meaningful, joyful engagement with each other. Each of us, if we turn from pride, can call on His name, and know for sure that we are forgiven and precious in His sight, now and in eternity. If you knew Ben, you knew he cared for you. He will tell you it was Jesus's love spilling over (see photo). Benjamin is survived by his brother Reginald Durward Lamb (wife Gloria). He leaves his wife Beverly, daughter Patricia Keyes (husband Michael), son Steven Lamb, grandchildren Cody Benjamin Keyes (wife Celeste), Rachael Lovely-Perfetta (husband Zachary), Hannah Keyes, 4 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ben was predeceased by his parents, and 2 sisters, Muriel Hill (husband Richard) and Jean Farnham (husband Don). A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, May 15th, 2023, at Essex Alliance Church, Old Stage Road. Refreshments to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SamaritansPurse.org or Wycliffe.org.
