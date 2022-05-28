Basil K. McCullough WILLIAMSTOWN — Basil K. McCullough, 53, of Williamstown, died unexpectedly Sunday morning, May 22, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1969, in Randolph, the son of James D. and Ann (Preston) McCullough. He was raised and attended school in Randolph and was married to Melissa Lee in 1990, then Krystal Fenn in 2015. Basil had lived in Randolph Center before moving to Williamstown. He had worked at GW Plastics for 25 years, then Progressive Plastics since 2014. Basil enjoyed helping anyone in need, sugaring, farming, hunting and horses. He was best known for teaching hunter safety to area children. Survivors include his wife, Krystal McCullough, of Williamstown; sons, Patrick McCullough and daughter-in-law Brianna Fitzpatrick, Christian Woodard, Gage McCullough, Tyson Upham and Riley Upham, all of Williamstown; brothers, Tony McCullough and Kirk McCullough, both of Bethel, Tom Tucker, of Randolph, and Steve McCullough, of Stockbridge; best friend and adopted sister, Shelly Messier, of Plainfield; mother-in-law Elaine Fenn, of Braintree; sister-in-law Wendy Denio, of St. Johnsbury; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Samuel and Michael Tucker; sister Shiela McCullough; father-in-law Mark Fenn; father figure, Junior Manning. A celebration of his life is planned for July 2 starting at noon at the family home. Contributions in his memory may be made to Williamstown Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 355, Williamstown, VT 05679. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com. Arrangements are by the Day Funeral Home in Randolph.
