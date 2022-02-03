Barry S. Bell NORTHFIELD — Barry Scott Bell, 54, died Jan. 16, 2022, at the Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. He was born in Berlin on Jan. 3, 1968, the son of Barry Morse and Paulette Bell. He was a graduate of Northfield High School, class of 1986. He married Terri Wright in Maine in October 1998. Barry had worked for Norwich University of Northfield, Capital City Steel in Montpelier, North Main Service, Moorby’s Auto Repair and Louis Hallstrom Excavating, all of Northfield. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, boating, attending motorcycle rallies and especially, riding his Harley in numerous charity bike ride events. Survivors include his wife, Terri Bell, of Northfield; life parents, Randy and Robin Covey, of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepdaughter, Amanda Priestley, of Lansing, Michigan; brother, Glenn Brice, of Northfield Falls; special cousin, Keith Covey, of North Carolina; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his adopted mom, Arlene Sears; and stepdaughter, Rachael Priestley. There are no calling hours. A graveside service in Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield with military honors to be accorded is being planned for this June 11, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Barry’s memory to Veteran’s Place, 220 Vine St., Northfield, VT 05663. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting the family.
