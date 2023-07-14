Barry J. Corbin ESSEX JUNCTION — Barry J. Corbin, 76, of Essex Junction, VT died unexpectedly at his home on July 8, 2023. Visiting hours will be held at the Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home in Essex Junction, VT on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. A funeral Mass will be held at the Holy Family Church on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A private burial will be held at a later date. For a full obituary please visit vtfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.