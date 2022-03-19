Barbara (Wall) Perkins CORVALLIS, Ore. — Barbara Anne (Wall) Perkins, 48, died Feb. 18, 2022, at home in Corvallis, Oregon, after a long battle with cancer. She was born May 25, 1973, in Berlin, the daughter of Jonathan and Anne (Miller) Wall. She graduated from Montpelier High School in 1991 and later went on to obtain her Associate degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Phoenix. She enjoyed baking, being in nature, writing and reading. Survivors include her four children, Victoria Rodger, of Irvine, California, John Rodger, of Bremerton, Washington, Miranda Rodger and Corinna Griffin, both of Corvallis, Oregon. She is additionally survived by her mother, Anne (Miller) Wall, of Port Townsend, Washington; her sister, Elizabeth (Wall) Ford, of Poulsbo, Washington, and her brother, Jonathan M. Wall, of Fairfield, Montana; as well as four nieces and nephews, two grandnephews; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Jonathan Wall, in 2021. There are no calling hours and the funeral will be private. Memorial contributions can be made online to Signature Healthcare at Home - Hospice at www.GiftedWishes.org or by mail: 1200 Executive Parkway, Suite 400, Eugene, OR 97401.
