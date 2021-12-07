Barbara Taylor EAST BARRE — Barbara Taylor, 91, a longtime resident, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation in Berlin. A memorial service will be held at the East Barre Christian Church (formerly the East Barre Congregational Church) on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held in the spring. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.