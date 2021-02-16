Barbara S. Allaire STOWE — Barbara S. Allaire, 91, daughter of the late Angie (Gale) and Elwin Smalley, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in the comfort of her home for 45 years looking out at the beautiful Worcester Range. She was surrounded by her devoted and loving children. Born Aug. 27, 1929, in Randolph, Vermont, and with exception of two years, she lived her entire life in Stowe. Following graduation from Stowe High School in 1947, Barbara attended nurse’s training school for a short period of time. In 1949, she married Albert Allaire and had four children. Barbara worked as a store clerk and receptionist prior to going to work in 1975 for the Town of Stowe Board of Listers. This began a long, distinguished and dedicated career and a volunteer in service to her beloved community. Barbara served the Town of Stowe as an auditor for 15 years, secretary to the Development Review Board for almost 40 years, secretary to the Cemetery Commission in which she had a devout interest, and secretary to the Recreation Commission. In addition, Barbara was a longtime member of the Stowe Community Church where she served as treasurer of the Sunday school for many years. She served as both treasurer and secretary of the Donald McMahon Legion Auxiliary Unit #64 and was treasurer for the Stowe High School Alumni Association. Her other memberships included the Stowe Historical Society and the State Reparative Board. Barbara’s passion was centered around her family, always there to help. For the 40-plus years she worked for the Town of Stowe, its employees and friends were her enjoyment away from home. An avid Red Sox and UVM Men’s Basketball fan, she could be found watching as many games as possible. Barbara’s heart belonged to her family and hosting the Gale Family Reunion for 50 five years was the highlight of her summer. Given that she had many family members serve in the military, she was passionate about our veterans. She was part of the group that began the Veteran’s Breakfast held each year at the Stowe Community Church to honor our veterans, but all were encouraged to attend. Along with helping the veterans, one could find her out and about close to Memorial Day sitting outside any local store offering up poppies to all who passed by. Barbara was truly devoted to these causes. Barbara is loved and mourned by her children, Burt and his wife, Marylin, of Crossville, Tennessee, Brian and his wife, Sharon, of Waterville, Joan and her husband, John Stark, of Colchester and Jill Allaire of Richmond. Having never missed an event for her grandsons, Hunter, Cameron, Austin and Nathan, she will always be remembered as Barbar. Barbara leaves several cousins she loved dearly and who were like brothers and sisters to her. Barbara was predeceased by her grandson, Phillip Allaire; as well as her daughters-in-law, Denise West and Leigh Lamphere. As per Barbara’s wishes, when it is safer to gather, a service celebrating Barbara’s life will be held on a date and time to be announced. There will be no calling hours. Private interment will take place in West Branch Cemetery. If one wishes, memorials would be appreciated to the Stowe Cemetery Remembrance Program (to be used for beautification at West Branch Cemetery), P.O. Box 730, Stowe VT 05672. “To live in the hearts we leave behind is not to die. “ Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.