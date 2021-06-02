Barbara Ryan Greenslit NORTHFIELD FALLS — Barbara "Barb" Ryan Greenslit, 81, died Monday, May 24, 2021, in the Garden Room at Gifford Medical Center with her family at her side. Barb was born in Berlin on July 31, 1939, the daughter of Vernon and Vera (Bador) Ryan. She grew up in Riverton and was a graduate of Montpelier High School, class of 1957. She married Kenneth A. Greenslit June 29, 1957, in Berlin. They lived their entire married lives in Northfield. Barb worked for many years at the clinic in Northfield for Dr. McManus, and then focused on raising her three children. After her children were all attending school, she worked for many years at the Northfield school system’s “hot lunch program” and later for Mayo Healthcare in Northfield in dietary as a cook until she retired. She loved cooking and baking and had quite a following of family, friends and members of the community as eager customers. She made most of her family’s wedding cakes, as well as lots of themed birthday cakes. She enjoyed camping, traveling the coast of Maine and more recently, summer vacations at Cape Cod with family. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Kenneth of Northfield; two daughters, Rose Lucenti of Randolph, Corine Lewis and husband Ivan of Tucson, Arizona; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and her very special daily companion, “Bonnie.” She was predeceased by her parents; her son, Kenneth “Kenny” Greenslit; eight siblings, Frieda Matheson, Anna Provost, Floyd “Skip” Ryan, Edna Rouelle, Peter Ryan, Kenneth Ryan, Vivian Ryan and Vernon Ryan. In keeping with her wishes, there is no memorial service at this time. Visitation will be held Saturday, June 5, from 4-6 p.m. at the Kingston Funeral Home, 35 Slate Ave., Northfield. CDC guidelines and mask wearing will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Last Mile Ride/Garden Room, Gifford Medical Center, Attention: Ashley Lincoln, 44 South Main St., Randolph, VT 05060.
