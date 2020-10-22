Barbara R. Balch 1930-2020 WILTON, N.H. — The family of Barbara Ruth Balch is saddened to announce her passing on Oct. 13, 2020. "Meema," as her grandchildren called her, was 90 at the time of her passing. Barbara lived a life filled with love of family and friends. She married her life partner of over 50 years, John Balch ("Beempa," per the grandchildren) in 1949. Together, they adventured throughout Europe, exploring arts, sports and culture. She and John were also avid skiers and tennis players; they were reigning mixed doubles champions of the Redding, Connecticut, Tennis Tournament for several years. A graduate of the Art Student's League in Manhattan, Barbara brought her creative spark and compassionate world view to everything she undertook. She loved cooking, entertaining and sharing meals with loved ones. She sought out cooking techniques from cuisines domestic and foreign, and in 1963, was ghostwriter for actress Jayne Weeks Martin's “Cooking As You Like It” compendium of celebrity recipes with a lightly Shakespearean twist. Barb and John founded and operated Valley Wines and Liquors in Waitsfield, supplying fine wines "personally researched and selected" to the Mad River Valley. She and John also founded and directed the Vermont Chess Camp where young players honed skills of the game and beyond under the motto "Think Hard, Think Twice." Barbara’s last employment before retiring was at the Artisan's Hand Gallery in Montpelier, happy amid their fine collection of local arts and crafts. Even after the sudden loss of her husband in 2004, Barbara's spirit never flagged. Holding friends and family close, Barbara continued to live a life filled with love and adventure. Barbara adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and spending time with them was her favorite activity. She had many dear friends, and loved excursions ranging from lunch or tea to a day’s voyage on a Tall Ship. She continued to travel, and was hale enough at 80 to enjoy a birthday trip to Europe. In the last months of her life, she lived in New Hampshire where she loved sunny days, trips to the ocean for picnics, the views from Pack Monadnock, and marveled at the brilliance of colors during fall foliage drives. Her appetite for life was only matched by her breakfast appetite - while sipping coffee and chatting, she would pack away truly impressive amounts of French toast, eggs, juice and fruit each morning. In late spring 2021, family and friends will gather atop Mount Mansfield for a memorial celebration of her life. Barbara is deeply missed by us all, yet the love and grace of her life will always accompany those who were fortunate enough to have known her.
