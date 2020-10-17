Barbara P. Bresett BARRE TOWN — Barbara Pitman Bresett, 95, a long-time resident, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter, Cara, and Bob Brown. Barbara had recently left long-term care to live her final days surrounded by love, hugs, and kisses, and beautiful sunrises with her family. Born on Nov. 14, 1924, on School Street in South Barre, she was the daughter of Harold and Nina (Fox) Pitman. She attended the South Barre School and later graduated Pro Merito from Spaulding High School in 1942. Her lifelong dream was to become a nurse like her mother but was too young to complete the training. She began working for New England Telephone as an operator. Barbara met who would become the love of her life, Winston Bresett, at a big band dance with the Ambassadors, which Barbara’s father, Harry, ran. She loved to follow the band and enjoyed dancing. On June 4, 1943, Barbara and Win were married at St. Paul’s Cathedral in Burlington. They started their family in 1944 with Harold “Bud” Pitman, Carol Jane in 1945, and Penny Lee in 1960. In 1956, Barbara began working as a bookkeeper for their business, Win’s Gulf. After she retired from Win’s Gulf, she worked as a paraprofessional at Rumney School, as an assistant in Dr. Nist’s office in Montpelier, but her greatest job was as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and GiGi. In their early years, Barbara and Win had a camp at Woodbury. They enjoyed traveling to England, Hawaii, Bermuda, and the Bahamas. They also enjoyed winters in Boynton Beach, Florida. In 1987, Barbara along with her daughter, Carol, purchased Flowers by Emslie of Barre. Barbara proudly belonged to South Barre Women’s Club, Altrusa Club, Catholic Daughters, and New England Telephone Operators of America. Survivors include her children, Harold (Pam) Bresett; Carol (Bill) Chase; and Penny (James) Barrows; her grandchildren Craig (Kristine) Chase, Sean (Abbey) Bresett; Michael (Wendy) Bresett; Cara (Robert) Brown; Heather Bresett; James (Deanna) Barrows; and Nicole DuPont; her great-grandchildren that affectionately called her GiGi, Hunter and Grady Chase; Elizabeth and Matthew Bresett; Collin and Sarah Bresett; Anderson and Riley Brown; and Madelynn and Julianna DuPont. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband Win; as well as her sisters and their husbands, Priscilla and Walton Ross; and Patricia and Larry Franklin. The Mass of Christian Burial to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. Following the service, interment will take place in Hope Cemetery in Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com Memorial contributions may be made to Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier, VT 05601 or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home.
