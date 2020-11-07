Barbara P. Bresett rites BARRE TOWN — A Mass of Christian Burial for Barbara Pitman Bresett, 95, a longtime resident, was celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the St. Monica Catholic Church in Barre. She passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter, Cara and Bob Brown. Rev. Patrick Forman, pastor of the church, was the celebrant. Grandchildren Sean Bresett, Craig Chase and Cara Brown placed the pall. Organist Rosemary Badeau accompanied soloist Cece Barber in the hymns, “Abide With Me,” “Amazing Grace,” “The Old Rugged Cross” and “How Great Thou Art;” Rosemary also accompanied soloist Paul Plante in the hymn, “Ave Maria.” Judy Ross, beloved niece, gave the eulogy. Granddaughters Heather Bresett and Nicole Dupont, shared readings from the Old and New Testament. Father Forman proclaimed the Gospel and delivered the homily. After the service, interment took place in Hope Cemetery in Barre, where Paul Plante sang, “On Eagles' Wings.” The bearers were grandsons Craig and Grady Chase, Sean Bresett, Robert Brown, and Anderson and Riley Brown; and honorary bearer Jimmy Barrows, also a grandson. Following the service, family and friends gathered at the Steak House Restaurant for a time of fellowship and sharing. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre.
