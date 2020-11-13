Barbara J. McCoy AURORA, Colo. — After a lifetime of sacrifices, unconditional love and unselfishly giving to those around her, Barbara J. (Mason) McCoy entered into eternal peace on Nov. 5, 2020, in Aurora, Colorado, at the age of 85. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Albert G. “Mac” McCoy, who stood by her and filled her last days with comfort, devotion and love. Barbara was, and will always be, Mom to David Brown, Centennial, Colorado, Thomas Brown, Live Oak, Florida, Darcie Cordero, Homestead, Florida, Lisa Brown, Aurora, Colorado, and Scott Brown, Rheinlander, Wisconsin. Her greatest pleasures were being a grandmother and great-grandmother to her many grand-children and great-grandchildren. Nannie’s grandchildren include Jeremiah Brown, Erin Van Kooten, Mrs. Holly Ann Smith, Erika Bustamante, Ashley Shemanske, Amanda Borja and Trenton Shemanske. Barbara was the youngest, and last surviving, child of Reuben and Marian Mason. Growing up in Fair Haven, Vermont, she was forever proud of having been a Fair Haven Slaters cheerleader. After spending many years in the Rutland, Vermont, area, Barbara moved to southern Florida until Hurricane Andrew convinced her and Mac that any winter in Colorado would be better than another Andrew. An artist and craftswoman with a needle and thread, Barbara enjoyed the challenges and rewards of sewing, knitting and crocheting. The holidays were always an industrious time for her when she would revel in the joy of working non-stop to create beautiful quilts, blankets and throws that had to be done to perfection. One of God’s greatest gifts for which Barbara was eternally grateful was the eyesight she was able to keep her entire life. This enabled her to experience the joy of reading, which she did voraciously throughout her life, going through boxes of books from a thrift store in a matter of weeks. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. MST at Olinger Hampden Mortuary, Denver, Colorado. (https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/denver-co/barbara-mccoy-9893328) For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed by going to: Facebook, search for Olinger Hampden Mortuary to view the service. Viewing will be immediately prior starting at 10 a.m. MST. A private burial will be on Monday, Nov. 16, in Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado.
