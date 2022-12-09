Barbara Logan RANDOLPH — Barbara Anne Logan, most recently of Pleasant St in Randolph, VT, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 93, after a mercifully brief bout with metastatic cancer. Mrs. Logan was born Barbara Anne Kleinhans on Sept. 29, 1929, in Summit, NJ, to Francis Joseph Kleinhans and Agnes Russbuelt Kleinhans. Her parents, both immigrants, met in 1912 in New York City, married there in 1913, and raised their growing family in various locations in New York and New Jersey until they retired and moved to Vermont in 1943. Barbara’s father Francis served his community as Moderator of Town Meeting, Justice of the Peace, and later legislator (until Reapportionment) and on the governor’s personnel board and various state advisory boards until his death. Barbara was predeceased by her husband, Bart Logan, in 1968; by her parents, Francis in 1967 and Agnes in 1974; her brother Karl, a WWII and Korean War vet, in 1955; her sister Helen Nasca of Mt Morris, NY, in 1965; and her sister Katherine Altoonian Myers of Millington, NJ and Northfield, VT, in 1986. A brother, Francis, Jr., died at age five in 1918, of diphtheria. Relatives in Europe include Oswin and Christina Kleinhans and family of Ebbs, Austria. Barbara, the youngest child and the last at home, graduated from Northfield High School in Northfield, Vermont, in 1946. She attended the Burlington Collegiate Institute (now Champlain College) for a year, and then—always an adventurous spirit—moved to Philadelphia, PA, to pursue a career in banking. However, in a meet-cute worthy of Hollywood, she found the love of her life, Bart S. Logan, and went on to become his business partner and later his wife. (Bart came to her rescue at a supper club where Barbara’s blind date passed out in his preprandial cocktail, and their impromptu romance began with a dozen white roses and an invitation to the fights. She went.) Bart began the very first repo agency in Pennsylvania, the Eastern States Adjustment Bureau, in 1948. Barbara was his steadfast second-in-command at work, and the executive-in-charge at home, until he passed away in 1968. Barbara returned to Vermont in 1971 with her children Katherine and Bart to live with her mother, Agnes Kleinhans, in Roxbury; she worked for Norwich University until 1985, and then for Steve’s Market in Montpelier, before retiring, though she later became the caregiver for Phyllis Donahue of Northfield Falls, who is fondly remembered by Barbara’s family. Other friends from her Norwich years include Bette Provost of Northfield and the members of the Swann family of Roxbury, VT. Barbara and Bart had three children, who survive her: Regina (Gina) Logan, of Braintree, VT (husband Larry Revit); Katherine (Kate) Logan, of Randolph; and Bart K. Logan (wife Jean) of West Rutland. “Oma’s” grandchildren also survive her: James A. Featherstonhaugh of Virginia; Patricia Featherstonhaugh Stewart (Donovan) of Montpelier, VT; Stephen Featherstonhaugh (Sabrina) of Highland,NY; Mary Elizabeth Featherstonhaugh Southwell (Ray) of Alanson, MI; Arthur C. Featherstonhaugh IV (Stephanie) of West Berlin, VT; Barbara Rodriguez (Gary) of Tucson, AZ; Joseph Mooney (Ashley) of Hoosick Falls, NY; Elizabeth Mooney of Greensboro, NC; and great-grandchildren: twins Bryan and Sean Southwell of Norfolk, VA; Cayden Stewart of Montpelier, VT; Emily and Xander Featherstonhaugh of Highland, NY; Arthur C. Featherstonhaugh V and William Logan Featherstonhaugh of West Berlin, VT, who loved their “Supernana,” and Evan, Noah, Addalynn and Shannon Mooney of Hoosick Falls, NY, who will dearly miss their “Oboe.” The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alley Cat Allies (alleycat.org), to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, and to the American Cancer Society. Kingston Funeral Home of Northfield, VT is in charge of arrangements. A service of remembrance and inurnment in the family plot in Calvary Cemetery in Northfield, VT, will take place in Spring, 2023.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.