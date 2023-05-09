Barbara Leach BARRE — Barbara Leach, 84, of North Main Street, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home with family at her bedside. Born on June 3, 1938, in Hardwick, she was the daughter of George and Ruth (Hastings) Clough. She attended Maple Corners Elementary School and Montpelier High School. On April 16, 1957, she married Rodney H. Leach, Sr., in South Woodbury. Following their marriage, they made their home mostly in Marshfield. Rodney passed away in 2017. Barbara was employed at the Days Inn, as a Nurses’ aide, and by Reddy Plastics before retiring from the FGB Corporation. She was a member of the Methodist Church in East Calais and in her spare time, enjoyed gardening, knitting, reading and spending time with her family – especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her son Rodney Leach, Jr., of Stannard, VT; and her daughters Diane Leach of Jensen Beach, FL and Tina Campbell of Barre, VT as well as her 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren as well as her sisters Lillian Coffrin, Irene Grant and Betty Ewen. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Rodney Leach, Sr., her sons Philip Leach, and Robert A. Leach, her grandson Rodney Leach III and her sister Loretta Morse. The graveside service to honor and celebrate her life will be held on Monday, June 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in the South Woodbury Cemetery in South Woodbury, VT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.