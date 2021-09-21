Barbara Kuncz MONTPELIER — Barbara Kuncz, 66, of Montpelier, moved on to the next chapter in her life Aug. 17, 2021. She was born in Mercerville, New Jersey, to Barbara and John Kuncz on May 24, 1955. She was the fourth of 10 children. Barbara was all about family and family responsibilities. Barbara had dreams and plans but God had chosen a different path for her. Shortly after graduating Montpelier High School, Barbara became a caretaker for her mother who was ill with terminal cancer. She then went on to be a caretaker for many of her nieces and nephews. At the time of her death, she was caring for her homeless great-niece. She loved gardening, sewing and creating Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls to give to children charities. She was preceded in death by her parents, Barbara and John Kuncz; siblings, Stephanie D'Arcy, Maryann Konstantin and Matthew Kuncz. Barbara is survived by her siblings, John Kuncz, of Williamstown, Laura Eckert, of Jacksonville, Florida, EllenSue Taylor, of Travelers Rest, South Carolina, Eileen Fraga, of Winooski, Christopher Kuncz, of Montpelier, Kathleen Kazen, of Warwick, Rhode Island; and many beloved in-laws and nieces and nephews. Per Barbara's request, there will be no memorial service.
