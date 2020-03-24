Barbara 'Jeanie' Morse CABOT — Barbara (Jeanie) Morse, 80, finally joined her partner in crime and the love of her life, husband Cecil “Buggy” Morse, early Thursday morning, after her battle with COPD and lung cancer. Barbara was born the daughter of Aimard and Frieda Lamberton of Marshfield in February 1940. She was a 1958 graduate of Marshfield Schools and later graduated from cosmetology school in Burlington, working in several salons throughout Vermont. She met and married Cecil “Buggy” Morse of Cabot, where they owned and operated the Lower Cabot General Store for over 25 years together until the sale of the store in 1985. Following the sale of the store, they started a new chapter, planting and growing Christmas trees, operating Morse’s Tree Farm in Cabot for many years, selling thousands of Christmas trees and wreaths until her husband’s death in 2016. Together they enjoyed wintering at their home in Zephyrhills, Florida, and tending their trees during the summer and fall in Vermont. Each December at the end of tree season, they made the trek to Florida to hibernate until signs of spring in Vermont. There they were able to visit and connect with fellow snowbirds. She also enjoyed being with her husband growing their raspberries and blueberries, marketing them to local stores and giving them to family and friends. Recently being nearly home-bound, she treasured her daily time spent with her siblings Carl “Cy” Lamberton, of East Calais, and Carolyn Ennis, of Marshfield, mastering numerous jigsaw puzzles. Great-grandchildren brought her much delight and many laughs at their antics. Her faithful canines, German shepherds Jack and Jill, provided great company and companionship, as well. Barbara leaves behind her three children, grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; daughter Laurie Colgan, of Marshfield; daughters Beth Davis Seniw (Kevin) and three children, Heather Colgan Carey (Benjamin), and their two sons; son John & Lisa Morse of Kirby, children John Morse and daughter Amber Neddo (Thomas) and five children; and daughter Holly & Shaun McGinty of Westwood, MA, and grandchildren Lauren and Ryan McGinty, also of Westwood; and sister-in-law Nancy & Sonny Houston of Zehpyrhills, FL and Cabot, VT. Also surviving are her siblings Carl (Cy) Lambertonand family, and Carolyn Ennis, and family; as well as other extended family members and many, many friends from over the years. She was predeceased by her parents and husband Cecil. Following cremation, a burial service will be conducted in late spring/early summer at the Durant Cemetery in Lower Cabot. A notice will be posted at that time. Her family expresses deep gratitude to Dr. Claudia Lee for her many, many years of care and support of both Barbara and Buggy, and also to the Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for their exemplary care of our mom. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice. Arrangements are in care of the des Groseilliers Funeral Home in Hardwick. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.