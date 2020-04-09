Barbara Jean Eastman NORTHFIELD — Barbara Jean Eastman, 71, died tragically as a result of a home fire in Northfield, Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Springfield, on Dec. 28, 1948, to Carl and Alice May (Downey) Lapoint. She is a graduate of Rutland High School. She was married to Harvey Eastman, who tragically just succumbed to his injuries from the fire, as well. Barbara was a long-time nurse at “Our House” care facility in Rutland, and later did nursing work in the Northfield area for many years. She treasured her beloved dog “Max” who perished with her. She enjoyed watching scary movies, cooking for her family, caring and loving her family and animals. Survivors include three sons, CJ Maxham and his wife Denyce of Pittsford; Jerry Ryan of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Jamie Lertola of Rutland; five brothers, Bill, Scott, Joe Lapoint, Jerry, Bobby Lobdell; two sisters, Lois Comea, Jean Mallon; many grandchildren; few great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In keeping with her wishes, no services are planned at this time. Kingston Funeral Home in Northfield is assisting with the arrangements.
