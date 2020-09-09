Barbara Janet Stack BARRE — Barbara Janet Stack, 83, of Barre, Vermont, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at Central Vermont Medical Center. Barbara was one who had a strong personality and had no shame in voicing her opinion; with this being said, she was loved by all who knew her. Barbara worked as a hair dresser in Bellows Falls, as well as West Lebanon, New Hampshire, for 15 years. Following her hair dressing years, Barbara worked as a bank teller for Chittenden Bank in Montpelier, Vermont, for 17 years. The line of people waiting for Barbara was always full, as each person looked forward to a joke they would hear from her, which came from her strong love of humor. When not working, Barbara could be found making crafts. She had a strong passion for woodworking, specifically making wooden rocking horses for people, as well as homemade baskets. During the wintertime, those who knew her did not have any fear of being cold during the harsh weather, as Barbara would knit hats and mittens and give them to those in need. Every day, Barbara would find her way down to Aldrich Library in Barre, Vermont. Her passion for reading was like that of no other, and she would be in a book every day. Barbara is survived by her two sons, Edward Stack Jr. and Gary Stack. Arrangements are being made by Guare & Sons Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or services for Barbara; however, online condolences may be made at www.guareandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Aldrich Library at 6 Washington St., Barre, VT 05641 in memory of Barbara.
