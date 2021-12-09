Barbara J. Taylor EAST BARRE — Barbara J. Taylor, 91, of Hillside Avenue, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Woodridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berlin. Born on June 26, 1930, in East Barre, she was the daughter of Harold F. and Elsie (Payne) Jones. She attended East Barre Elementary School and Spaulding High School. On June 28, 1947, she married Raymond Taylor. They made their home in East Barre. Barbara was a foster care provider before having her own children and then worked at Bullis Store in East Barre before joining the staff at Price Chopper where she was employed as a cake decorator in their bakery department. She was a member of the East Barre Congregational Church, now called the East Barre Christian Church, as well as the East Barre Home Demonstration Club and the American Legion Auxiliary Post #10 Barre. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, travelling and watching NASCAR. Survivors include her son, Howard (Mike) Taylor, of Salisbury, North Carolina; her daughters, Kathaleen (Taylor) Pelletier (Carlton), of East Barre, and Jacqueline Taylor, of Barre; her sister-in-law, Barbara Jones, of East Barre; as well as four nieces and several cousins. Her grandchildren are Jennifer (Cole) Bliss, of East Barre, Vermont; Patrick (Crystal Dunn) Taylor, of Gardiner, Maine; Erin Taylor, of Oakland, California; Nichole (Scott) Taylor Raymond, of Salisbury, North Carolina; Raymond Taylor, of Barre, Vermont; Vinny (Amber) Page, of Williamstown, Vermont; Keith Pelletier, of St. Paul, Minnesota; Christopher Pelletier, of Hampstead, New Hampshire; Karen Pelletier and Craig Pelletier, both of Washington, Vermont; Kyle (Nicole) Pelletier and Catherine Pelletier, both of East Barre, Vermont; Amanda Pelkey, of East Barre, Vermont; Kristin Pelkey, of Fairfax, Vermont; and Brandon Pierce, of Pennsylvania. Her great-grandchildren are Blake Michael, Carson and Paige Bliss; Kelsie (Kristin) Taylor Morrison; Desirae and Austin Bashaw; Skylar and Nicklaus Raymond; Montana, Hayden, Gage, Sophie and Emmet Pelletier; Oliver and Elizabeth Pelletier; Amira Pelletier; Andre and Rylee Pelletier; Max Pelletier and Molly Brown; Kendra Pelkey; Meyah, Trey and Izaiah White; Lynkin and Madilyn Poirier; and Tyler and Katelyn Page. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Taylor; her brothers, Howard and Harold Jones; her son, Harold (Pat) Taylor; her great-granddaughters, Christa and Mikayla Foster; and her companion, Laurence Bullis. Grammie, as we all called her, will always be remembered for her great smile and huge heart. She loved family and friends to be close. Nothing made her happier than the Wednesday night meals and no one left her house hungry. She was always “there” and now she is forever in our hearts. A memorial service will be held at the East Barre Christian Church (formerly the East Barre Congregational Church) on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. There are no calling hours. Burial will be held in the spring at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Christa and Mikayla Playground in East Barre, c/o Town of Barre Recreation Board, 149 Websterville Road, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, VT 05678-0116; or to the Woodridge Resident Activity Fund, P.O. Box 547, Barre, VT 05641. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
