Barbara J. Hudson HOMESTEAD, FL — Barbara J. Hudson, 73, a former resident of Plainfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 18, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Born on December 3, 1948, in Barre, she was the daughter of Glendon Sr. and Shirley (Darling) Randall. Barbara attended grade school in Marshfield and graduated from Twinfield High School where she was a cheerleader and a member of the Twinfield Twirlers who performed at the 1965 New York World Fair. On August 5, 1967, she married Brian Hudson, following their marriage, they lived in Plainfield until they moved to Florida in 1972. She made a career in the medical field working at the University of Miami and the Retreat Rehab Center. Her kind heart shined brightly at the center, and she was one of the only staff members that held hands with her AIDS patients before it was proven that the disease was not spread through touch. She was a member of the Wayside Baptist Church and loved watching the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team. She enjoyed her vacations visiting family and friends in Vermont, especially her sister and brothers at Lake Groton. Barbara will be remembered for her generosity, her loving spirit, and her incredible strength. A woman who was 'tiny but mighty' she was always strongest when supporting her family. She would help to shoulder your burdens and always offered to kick anybody's butt who had caused you harm. Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Brian Hudson; her daughters Valerie Hudson-Radi and Julie (Tony) Tejera; her grandchildren CJ, Kristin, Zachary (Tanisha), Courtney, Connor, and Logan; her great-grandchild Levi; and her siblings Glendon Randall, Jr., Patricia Randall, and Kenneth (Berta) Randall as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. A service to honor and celebrate her life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do an unexpected act of kindness in Barbara's name. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
