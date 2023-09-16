Barbara J. Hastings NORTHFIELD — Barbara Jean (Ewen) Hastings, 93, formerly of Northfield, VT died in her home in Sunapee, NH on September 13, 2023, surrounded by loving family. Barbara was born on October 19, 1929 to William Ewen and Clara “Doris” (Ayers) Martin. Barbara grew up in Montpelier, VT and attended Montpelier High school.After graduating, Barbara worked in the Treasury Department for the State of Vermont. Barbara married her late husband George “Bert” Hastings on August 4, 1951. They remained happily married until Bert’s death on September 19, 2020. After the birth of her daughters Cheryl and Brenda, Bert and Barbara relocated to Northfield where they had their daughters Dawn and Pamela. They were both very involved with the United Church of Northfield. Barbara was also a member of Home Dem, she enjoyed knitting, playing Bingo, she was known for her cooking, especially her baked bread. She was a loving mother to her own daughters, but also took several other neighborhood children under her wing. Many remember joining Barbara’s family for home cooked meals. Barbara went on to work at Northfield High School in the library as well as the guidance office, later going on to work at Norwich University as a librarian secretary Barbara is predeceased by her parents William and Clara, as well as her loving husband Bert. She is also predeceased by her only sibling William “Bill” Ewen. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl (Daniel) McKenney of Manchester, NH, Brenda Hastings of Brookline, NH, Dawn (Michael) Silvia of Richland, Washington, Pamela (Ronald) Wider of Canaan, NH. She is also survived by her 12 grandchildren Nicole Beane, Kevin McKenney, Brianna McKenney Guest, Matthew Duchesne, Tara Duchesne Goodwin, Erik Duchesne, Jared Silvia, Devin Silvia, Holden Silvia, Crystal Silvia, Kali Keithan, Gregory Wider and 16 great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held for Barbara at the Mount Hope Cemetery in Northfield, VT on Monday, September 18 at 11:00, followed by a reception at the Howes Hall of the United Church of Northfield. Arrangements are in the care of Kingston Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the United Church of Northfield, P.O. Box 188, Northfield, VT 05663.
