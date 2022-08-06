Barbara J. Collins BARRE — Barbara J. Collins, 90, of Westwood Parkway passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center. Born on October 25, 1931, in Barre, she was the daughter of John and Josephine (Green) Donald. She attended Mathewson Elementary School and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. On June 2, 1951, she married James Healy in Memphis, TN. They later divorced. In 1978, she married Harry Collins in Isle LaMotte, VT. Barbara was employed as an Office Manager with AAA Insurance and Member Services for many years. She was a member of the Barre Congregational Church, serving as Treasurer. She was also a member of the VFW Post #790 Auxiliary and American Legion Post #10 Auxiliary. In her spare time, she enjoyed fishing, camping, sewing, quilting, and reading. Survivors include her children Deborah Johnson and her husband, Tom; Karen Fleury and her husband, John; Patricia Lafayette; Michael Healy and his wife, Heidi; and John Healy and his wife, Kim; her ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; as well as her sister Margaret LeGuillou. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Harry Collins, her son-inlaw Larry Lafayette, her sisters Dorothy Sonier and Marion M. Donald. The service to honor and celebrate her life will be held at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com
