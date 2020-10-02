Barbara Irish Lasell MONTPELIER — Barbara Irish Lasell, 87, of Mechanic Street passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington. Born Feb. 16, 1933, in Burlington, she was the daughter of Virgil Marlboro and Jean Adella (Rood) Irish. Barbara attended local elementary schools and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1952. After high school, Barbara lived in East Barre, Williamstown, Barre and eventually settled in Montpelier. She worked as a salesclerk in several local stores over the years and also played the piano and organ for over 30 years at different churches in the area. She was a member of the Grace Bible Church in Moscow, Vermont, and when she wasn’t working or playing the piano, she loved sewing and quilting. Survivors include her daughter, Miriam Cynthia (Lasell) Schlaegel and husband Brian; and her son, Edward Allan Lasell and wife Barb; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; her siblings, Janet Carole (Irish) Boren, David Allan Irish, Cynthia Bryer and Sylvia LeRiche; as well as 28 nieces and nephews and many cousins. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Bobby Allen Irish. A service will be held at the convenience of her family. Family and friends may call on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.