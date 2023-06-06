Barbara G. Hale STOWE — Barbara G. Hale, 91, passed away in the comfort of her home in Stowe, on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Born in Duxbury on April 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Dennis O. and Ina Mae (Pickett) Griffin. On July 31, 1955, she married John C. Hale in Moretown. John predeceased Barbara in 1978. Barbara was a 1949 graduate of Waitsfield High School. She continued her education at Johnson State College, graduating with a degree in Education in 1953. She enjoyed a long and productive career in Elementary Education in the central Vermont area. She started her teaching career at the Waterbury Elementary School. In the mid 1960's she became a teacher at Stowe Elementary School. Over the course of the next 30 plus years, she was a dedicated and beloved teacher to so many children. She retired in 1997. After her retirement she returned to Stowe Elementary School as a Para Educator. Over the years she also worked locally at the retail level for the Christmas Loft and the Country Store, both of Stowe. She was a member of the Stowe Community Church, and in her early years taught Sunday School, Vermont Retired Teachers Association. In her leisure time she enjoyed antiquing, cross-country skiing, and time spent with family and friends that she made over the years from Stowe Elementary School She is survived by her son James Hale and his wife Carla, of Morrisville; a sister-in-law Muriel Griffin of North Fayston; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. She was predeceased by three brothers, William, Charles and Robert Griffin. A celebration of Barbara Hale's life will be held at the Stowe Community Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2 pm with interment to follow in Riverbank Cemetery, Stowe. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts would be appreciated to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, PO Box 828 Morrisville, VT 05661 or at lacnvt.org, Lamoille Home Health & Hospice 54 Farr Ave Morrisville, VT 05661 or at lhha.org, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or at stjude.org. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury.
