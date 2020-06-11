Barbara G. Corliss WATERBURY CENTER — Barbara G. Corliss, 65, passed away in the comfort of her home on June 6, 2020. Born in Alamosa, Colorado, on May 26, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Marvin L. and Theresa (Henson) Achatz. On Sept. 1, 1989, Barb married Steven M. Corliss in Waterbury Center. Steve passed away on Nov. 27, 2019. Barb grew up in Leadville, Colorado, and graduated from Lake County High School. Moving to Vermont in 1977 and settling in Waterbury with her former husband, Doug Bedell, Barb worked as a housekeeper for many years for Village Green in Stowe. She was later employed for 10 years in production at Green Mountain Coffee Roasters in Waterbury. Barb was a member of the Harry N. Cutting American Legion Auxiliary Unit 59 in Waterbury. In her leisure time, she enjoyed playing bingo, trying her luck at the casinos and long rides on country roads throughout Vermont with her girls. Barb is survived by her daughters, Tammy Bedell of Waterbury Center, Wendy Brown and husband Donovan of Winsted, Connecticut; two grandchildren, Donovan Brown Jr. and Cole Brown; a stepson, Steven C. Corliss of Berlin; two sisters, Anna Hollingsworth and husband Sam of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Nancy Youmans and husband Don of Denver, Colorado; two brothers, James Achatz and wife Kathy of Buena Vista, Colorado, Bill Olme and wife Rhonda of Monument, Colorado; as well as extended family. Barb was predeceased by a sister, Carol Fuller. Services will be planned for a future date. For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated to the Waterbury Area Senior Center, 14 Stowe St., Waterbury, VT; or to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre, VT 05641 (www.cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
