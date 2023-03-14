Barbara E. Boyd NORTHFIELD — Barbara Elizabeth Boyd (nee Godfray), of 99 years and 10 months, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2023, in Northfield, Vermont. Born in Dorchester, Mass in 1923, Barbara was married to James Boyd, Jr in 1946, who passed at 51 years of age in 1971. They grew up on the same block in Winthrop, Massachusetts. She is survived by her four children, Pamela Boyd, Cheryl Alber, James Boyd, and Krista Larrow as well as five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. At 100, Barbara had lived through extraordinary world history which always fascinated her as an exclusively non-fiction reader and informed her bravely liberal view. Huge events like the 1930's worldwide depression and world war certainly burdened working folks most, but, remarkably, Barbara forged a considerable force of character in the solid neighborhood of Winthrop. Barbara's ambition was to study architecture at RISD. As a working class woman during the depression this was a dream without possible realization. However, Barbara had an enduring, keen and practical artistic ability, from a family line of professional craftspeople (and a few vaudeville entertainers). Those traits were passed onto her children and grandchildren along with persistence. We all hope we can muster her incredible powers of detailed memory. Barbara's years as a mother and minister's wife were guided not just by professional obligation to community service, but a staunch belief in personal and societal justice, mutual aid, practiced in church and open friendship. Despite her personal setback of being widowed at 46 with four children and no savings, she worked through ten different jobs until an enjoyable last six years of teaching preschoolers and retirement in Vermont. Barbara traveled through much of America and Europe. She lived in Massachusetts for 23 years, New Jersey for 50 years, Pennsylvania for 7 years, New York for 3 years and Vermont for 18 years. As a family, we would like to express our thanks to her many friends and caregivers who have given her so much love, happiness, and support. The family will be having a private memorial. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.