Barbara Donovan BARRE — Barbara Donovan, 67, died Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at her home. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home in Barre.
Updated: December 22, 2020 @ 4:06 am
