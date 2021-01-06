Barbara Donovan BARRE — Barbara Donovan passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at home, after a long fight with breast cancer. Born on Dec. 2, 1953, in Buffalo, New York, she was the daughter of James and Genevieve "Gerry" Carr Donovan. Barb attended the Infant of Prague grammar school and graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy in Buffalo. She went on to attend the State University of New York at Geneseo, graduating with a degree in geography. Following graduation in 1976, she was one of the first women in the U.S. to get her commercial driver’s license, driving for North American Van Lines for two years. After driving all over the U.S., she settled in Ellsworth, Maine. Barb was manager of transportation at Washington Hancock Community Action (WHCA) in Millbridge, Maine. She ignited a passion for transit. She successfully developed a fixed route and a demand response system with a fleet of small buses, vans and volunteers taking people to doctor appointments over an area as large as Connecticut. She was a key member of the newly formed Maine Transit Association, working with her counterparts across the state to bring attention to the challenges of providing adequate service to the residents in rural Maine. She moved on to the State of Maine’s Transportation Office of Passenger Transit. There, her focus on details and procedures contributed to a successful statewide system of buses, ferries and eventually, trains. Her 18 years at WHCA made her a most valued voice at the state level, with her understanding of the barriers and opportunities for regional transportation agencies attempting to work smarter, not harder. She was truly happy supporting the use of transit in the state. As Barb said, “I love being a bureaucrat.” After 11 years with the Maine Department of Transportation, she heard about the great little state of Vermont and their commitment to public transit and she saw an opportunity to be appreciated doing something she loved. She showed up three months before Tropical Storm Irene, but she left with lasting positive effects. In 10 years, she helped build and develop a well-documented system of public and private transportation with strong fiscal responsibility, a recognition of the difficulties of rural transit providers, great federal coordination and retired with a strong team in place to continue the good work. She continued her passion as a board member representing New England for the Community Transportation Association of America. Her focus on that board remained being a tireless advocate for rural transportation, and the vital role of mobility in the health of all communities. She is survived and greatly missed by her daughter, Kelly Garver (husband Jason and son Robbie Jones); her partner of 38 years, Paul Rogers; her sisters, Peggy Bergler (Ron), Pat Chipman, Joanne Donovan (Hal Gillespie), Judy Blair (Jim), Beth Donovan, Maureen Donovan-Dobiesz (Norm), Dianne Donovan, and brother, James John Donovan (Colleen); and 17 dearly loved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother, father, and sister, Mary. A public celebration of her life is not possible at this time but is being planned for Barre late this summer. Contributions may be made in memory of Barb to Child Fund International or the Community Action Program in your area. Arrangements were by Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy St., Barre. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
