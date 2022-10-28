Barbara Davis BRAINTREE — On October 23, 2022 Barbara L Davis, 72, of Northfield, VT, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family in Braintree, VT following a brief battle with Lymphoma. Born on August 21, 1950 she was the daughter of Elroy and Alice Davis. She graduated from Northfield High School in 1968. In earlier years she worked at the Department of Motor Vehicles as well as National Life, then at Norwich University as a Civil Servant for the Naval ROTC department for 26 years, where she eventually retired. She was involved as a volunteer at the Northfield food shelf. Barb enjoyed going on road trips and shopping with her best friend Karen Davis. By far her greatest love was spending time with her children and grandchildren, of whom she was enormously proud. She also accumulated various other “spare” children and grandchildren along the way, whom she loved very much. She was considered the best mother and Meme to all who were lucky enough to have known her. Among friends, Barb was known for being generous, selfless, and even a little bit stubborn (or maybe a lot). Even in times of great challenge she consistently cared for others more than her own welfare. Barb handled her illness with great strength and perseverance and fought until the bitter end. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Barb was preceded in death by her parents Elroy and Alice Davis. Barb is survived by her daughter Carrie and Keith Dukette of Northfield, Vt, her son Michael and Marsha Berry of Charlotte, NC, her daughter Heather Parks and Jeremy Lowcock of Elmore, Vt and her son Christopher and Yvonne Berry of Royalton. Her sister Marsha and Chunk Doney of Northfield, Vt, her brother Bill of Connecticut. Her grandchildren; Craig Porter, Crystal Berry, Kevin Stoddard, Kristen Dukette, Cody Miller, Cameron Lowcock, Hailey Miller, Ethan Berry, Jackson Berry, Logan Berry, and Mason Berry. Great Grandchildren include Issabella Flood, Madelyn Meehan and Sky Porter. The family of Barb wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Amilija Florance, her nurse Marissa Wait for going above and beyond with her kind and dedicated care for Barb as well as her family, Bayada Hospice Care, and Yvonne Berry for all her special loving care and comfort for Barb during her end days. Donations may be made to the Northfield Food Shelf. Honoring Barbs wishes the burial will take place in a private service.
