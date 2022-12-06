Barbara D. Donnelly MONTPELIER — Barbara Dineen Donnelly, formally of Grandview Terrace, passed away on December 2, 2022 at Heaton Woods Residence in Montpelier. She was born on November 21, 1931 in Wausau, Wisconsin. She was the only daughter of Marian (Peterson) Dineen and William J. Dineen. She attended St. Monica’s graded school and graduated from Spaulding High School in 1949. In 1951, she married John H. Donnelly in St Monica’s church in Barre. Barbara worked as an administrative assistant at Spaulding High School and worked for the State of Vermont for the liquor control board. In later years, she was employed as a legal secretary for various attorneys as well as Judge Joseph W. Foti. She was a member of St. Augustine’s church, member and past President of the Montpelier Emblem Club #369 and the Women’s Club. She volunteered for the hospital auxiliary and American Red Cross blood drives. Her hobbies included socializing with the many wonderful friends she and John met at the Montpelier Elks Club as well as cooking, gardening and a love of animals. In her earlier retirement years, she and John enjoyed spending part of their winters in Sanibel Island, Florida and later at Siesta Key, Florida. Barb loved walking the beaches and collecting seashells, which her husband had the privilege of carrying back to Vermont. Survivors include her daughter, Susan Tucker and her husband, Jeffrey Tucker of Barre Town, VT as well as two grandsons, Eric Tucker of Wilmington DE and Brian Tucker of West Chester, PA. She is also survived by a nephew, Stephen Donnelly of Front Royal, VA and a niece, Jane Lanigan of Olympia, WA. Barb was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her daughter, Patricia Atwood. The family wishes to thank the extraordinary nurses and staff at Heaton Woods for their exemplary care and dedication to Barb. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Heaton Woods Residence Activity Fund, 10 Heaton St, Montpelier, VT 05602 or Central Vermont Humane Society, P.O. Box 687, Montpelier VT 05601-0687. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date to be determined. Arrangements are in the care of Guare and Sons Funeral Home 30 School St Montpelier. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.