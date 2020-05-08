Barbara Blachy Carpenter CABOT — Due to the current pandemic situation, the memorial for Barbara Blachy Carpenter, 90, who died Nov. 16, 2019, will not be held on June 7, 2020, as previously scheduled. A new date will be announced.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..
Rain and snow this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: May 8, 2020 @ 4:32 am
Barbara Blachy Carpenter CABOT — Due to the current pandemic situation, the memorial for Barbara Blachy Carpenter, 90, who died Nov. 16, 2019, will not be held on June 7, 2020, as previously scheduled. A new date will be announced.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.