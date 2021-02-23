Barbara Badger Buska WAITSFIELD — Barbara Jean Badger Buska, 77, of Waitsfield, Vermont, died on Feb. 10, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House, due to COVID-19 complications. She was born in Montpelier on June 10, 1943, to Mose and Lillian Badger. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1961. Barbara worked at several local nursing homes, but her true calling was when she began working at her sister-in-law’s day care, “Brenda’s Busy Bees;” the children would fondly refer to her as “Aunt Barb.” On June 6, 1964, she married Donald Buska at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Northfield, Vermont. Together, they spent their married life in Moretown, Vermont. Donald passed away on Jan. 9, 2013. Barb and Donald were active in the “Fresh Air Kids” program. They took in Darryl Morre when he was very young and over the years, he simply became part of the family, spending more and more time with them. They considered Darryl their son. Barb sadly lost her home and all of her belongings during Tropical Storm Irene. She was able to rebuild her life when she moved to the Evergreen Place in Waitsfield where she was an active member of the community. It was here that she made many friends whom she deeply loved and cherished. Barb loved her cat, “Lucy,” which she adopted 26 years ago. She loved to shop and go to yard sales. She also enjoyed spending time with her brothers. Survivors include her brothers, John Badger and his wife, Laura, of Riverton, Bob Badger and his wife, Brenda, of Moretown and Florida, Richard and his wife, Diane, of Woodbury, Phil and his wife, Jane, of Riverton; sister-in-law, Sandy Badger of Williamstown; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. Those wishing to express online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.
