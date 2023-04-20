Barbara A. Hall WEST TOPSHAM — Barbara A. Hall, 86, of Willey Hill Road passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023, at her home with her family at her side. Born on June 10, 1936, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Raymund and Marion (Graham) Avery. She attended local elementary schools and graduated from Milton High School in Milton, MA before attending and graduating from Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, MA. On February 22, 1963, she married Christopher Hall in Mattapan, Massachusetts. Following their marriage, they made their home in Springfield, Massachusetts until they retired and moved to West Topsham, Vermont. Barbara was a homemaker and mother of two. She was a member of the St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Longmeadow, Massachusetts for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading – especially the bible, Latin, Greek, was a fan of opera, knitting, crocheting, gardening, cats and Native American History. She was also fluent in Shorthand. Survivors include her husband Christopher Hall, her sons Nathaniel “Nat” and David Hall, her grandson Kevin Hall, and her brother John Avery as well as many nephews. She was predeceased by her parents. Family and friends may call on Friday, April 21, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Hooker Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre. There will be a private burial in Massachusetts at a later date. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the local ASPCA or Humane Society in your area.
